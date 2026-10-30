North Korea boosts DMZ fortifications amid Kim Jong-un's military push
North Korea is stepping up its border security with South Korea, building new fortifications and bringing back loudspeaker broadcasts across the Demilitarized Zone.
This move comes after a recent land mine explosion injured three South Korean soldiers, further straining already tense relations.
The upgrades are part of Kim Jong-un's ongoing push to boost military strength and send a clear message to the South.
South Korea calls border measures aggressive
North Korea says these measures are about building a permanent fortified border, but South Korea sees them as aggressive.
Disputes over where exactly the border lies make things even trickier, and both sides aren't backing down.
The Korean Peninsula remains one of the world's most-watched hotspots for military standoffs and diplomatic drama.