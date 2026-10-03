North Korea claims missile test used AI to alter path
North Korea has claimed it tested a new missile that uses artificial intelligence to alter its flight path.
According to Kim Yo Jong (yes, Kim Jong Un's sister), the AI technology lets the missile switch up its flight path at low altitudes, making it much trickier for others to track or intercept.
The test happened hours after South Korea spotted a launch from the Wonsan area.
Seoul concerned over alleged Russia support
The missile flew over 700km toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, during a time when things are already tense between North and South Korea, especially after an explosion in the demilitarized zone injured three South Korean soldiers.
On top of that, North Korea has also been accused of receiving military support from Russia in return for sending troops to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, which has Seoul concerned and makes the whole security situation even more complicated.