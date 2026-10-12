North Korea conducts 4th missile test 900km off Japan
North Korea just fired several ballistic missiles, some flying over 900km into the sea near Japan.
This marks their fourth missile test in a month and follows a warning from North Korea about retaliation if its territory is breached.
South Korea quickly called an emergency meeting, calling the launches a clear violation of U.N. rules.
Border landmine injures South Korean soldiers
These tests come right after a tense landmine blast and demining operation along the two countries' heavily fortified border that left South Korean soldiers hurt.
Seoul blames North Korea for land mines at the border, but Pyongyang says that's not true.
In response to North Korea's recent hypersonic missile moves, South Korea tested its own hypersonic glide vehicle and is staying on high alert for any more surprises from the North.