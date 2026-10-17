North Korea conducts successful underwater test of AI guided torpedo
World
North Korea has pulled off a successful underwater test of a new torpedo that uses artificial intelligence to spot and track targets.
This marks a big leap for its navy, especially since it has run more than 180 tests over the past five years.
The move shows North Korea is still focused on boosting its military technology as tensions in the region remain high.
North and South Korea test missiles
This week was not quiet. North Korea also fired submarine-launched cruise missiles, while South Korea tested its first homegrown hypersonic missile.
Both sides are clearly racing to develop smarter, harder-to-stop weapons, making things even more complicated for security in the area.