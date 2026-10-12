North Korea fires ballistic missiles after South Korea's hypersonic test
World
North Korea just launched several ballistic missiles into the sea, after South Korea showed off its first hypersonic missile.
This back-and-forth has ramped up tensions, with Seoul accusing Pyongyang of breaking U.N. rules.
President Lee Jae-myung attends hypersonic test
South Korea's hypersonic missile test, attended by President Lee Jae-myung, was meant to show military strength.
Tensions were already high after a recent landmine incident in the Demilitarized Zone injured South Korean soldiers, an act Seoul blames on North Korea.
All this is making it even harder for both sides to talk things out.