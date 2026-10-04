North Korea fires intermediate-range missile as Kim Jong Un oversees
North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile on Saturday, with Kim Jong Un personally overseeing the launch.
This comes amid heightened tensions over a land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone last month that injured South Korean soldiers, making things even tenser between the two countries.
North Korea has already carried out over 10 missile launches this year.
Kim Yo Jong dismisses apology calls
The missile traveled about 1,000km and used a "wave-like trajectory" that made it tough for South Korea and Japan to track, something Kim Yo Jong, Kim's sister and a senior official in the ruling Workers's Party, pointed out.
While Kim Jong Un says these tests are about strengthening national security, she also dismissed calls from South Korea for an apology over the recent land mine incident, calling their claims "groundless."