North Korea fires projectile into sea after Seoul hypersonic test
World
North Korea fired a projectile, according to South Korean and Japanese officials, likely a ballistic missile, into the sea on Monday, October 12, 2026.
This latest launch comes just days after South Korea flight-tested its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon, adding to the ongoing arms race and tension between the two neighbors.
President Lee seeks dialogue, boosts defenses
Things have been especially tense since last month when three South Korean soldiers were hurt by mine explosions near the border, which Seoul blames on Pyongyang.
Despite these incidents, President Lee Jae Myung is still pushing for dialogue while also ramping up defense efforts.