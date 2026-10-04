North Korea launches hypersonic missile amid tensions with South Korea
North Korea just launched a hypersonic missile under Kim Jong Un's watch, hitting a target 1,000km away in the sea.
This marks more than 10 missile launches by North Korea this year, all happening while tensions with South Korea are already high after a recent land mine blast injured South Korean soldiers near the border.
Kim Yo Jong flags defense gaps
Kim Yo Jong, a top North Korean official, pointed out that neither South Korea nor Japan picked up the missile's unusual flight path, suggesting some holes in their defense systems.
While South Korea did spot the launch eventually, Kim Jong Un says these tests are about boosting their nuclear deterrent for security.
Meanwhile, Kim Yo Jong also rejected Seoul's demand for an apology over the land mine incident, calling Seoul's accusation "groundless," which isn't helping ease the situation between the two countries.