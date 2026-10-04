North Korea launches hypersonic missile amid tensions with South Korea

Kim Yo Jong, a top North Korean official, pointed out that neither South Korea nor Japan picked up the missile's unusual flight path, suggesting some holes in their defense systems.

While South Korea did spot the launch eventually, Kim Jong Un says these tests are about boosting their nuclear deterrent for security.

Meanwhile, Kim Yo Jong also rejected Seoul's demand for an apology over the land mine incident, calling Seoul's accusation "groundless," which isn't helping ease the situation between the two countries.