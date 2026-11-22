North Korea reaches about 60 warheads and develops solid-fuel ICBMs
North Korea, led by Kim Jong Un, has increased its nuclear stockpile from an estimated 20-30 warheads to around 60 since 2019.
The country has also developed solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which are harder to detect before launch.
Trump outreach stalls, Pyongyang courts Russia
Efforts by Donald Trump to restart talks have fizzled: letter went unread and meetings never happened due to disagreements.
Meanwhile, North Korea is getting closer to Russia and has been linked to major cyber hacks like the Binance crypto breach, making international relations even trickier.