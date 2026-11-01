North Korea unveils 'Fountain of Wisdom' science and technology chatbot
North Korea just rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Fountain of Wisdom at a national tech event.
It works kind of like ChatGPT, but you can only ask about science and technology: anything political or off-topic is strictly off-limits.
Users are reminded they will be held responsible if they break the rules, which really fits with North Korea's tight grip on information.
North Korea linked to Binance hacks
This is not North Korea's first time using artificial intelligence. They have been linked to cyber hacks before, like the Binance incident.
Launching this chatbot shows how the country is pushing ahead with its own tech, even as it stays isolated and keeps a close watch on what people can say online.