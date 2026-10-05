Norway considers temporary ban on AI glasses in public places
Norway is looking to temporarily ban AI-powered glasses in crowded places like parks, malls, museums, and beaches.
The main reason? People are worried about being recorded without knowing it.
Private use, and use where others are not at risk of being filmed without consent, would still be allowed.
Norwegian government outlines devices and locations
The government is figuring out exactly which smart glasses should be covered, especially those with cameras and microphones.
They might also add schools, gyms with changing rooms, playgrounds, and doctor's offices to the list of banned spots.
An expert group will help shape future rules on wearable tech.
As Digitalisation and Public Governance Minister Torgeir Micaelsen put it, "I am worried that new, powerful technology is being introduced where people risk being photographed, filmed or audio-recorded without knowing it."