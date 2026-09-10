'Tarique Rahman not invited': Bangladesh minister rules out BRICS visit
What's the story
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may skip the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi. According to Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Minister Humaiun Kobir, no invitation was extended to Rahman to attend the summit itself. Instead, the invitation was sent to the BIMSTEC Chair. "How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited," Kobir said, according to The Daily Star.
Diplomatic discussions
Bangladesh plans bilateral visit to India
PTI reported that India has invited Rahman to attend the summit's outreach session in his capacity as the current chair of the BIMSTEC.
Kobir further said that the Bangladeshi government is now planning a bilateral visit to India when the "timing is conducive."
Notably, Rahman's official visit to India was scheduled from August 23 but was postponed.
The reasons for this delay remain unclear; however, it indicates the current state of India-Bangladesh relations.
Diplomatic tensions
Tensions between India and Bangladesh
Tensions remain after New Delhi granted political asylum to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following her ouster in a youth-led uprising in August 2024.
Dhaka has repeatedly sought Hasina's extradition.
On August 11, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Hasina's extradition was being examined under India's established procedures after similarly saying that it was "under examination" in November 2025.
Upcoming event
BRICS summit to be held in New Delhi
The BRICS summit will take place in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.
The 18th edition will bring leaders together from across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
Among the attendees are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are also expected.