'Tarique Rahman not invited': Bangladesh minister rules out BRICS visit 

PTI reported that India has invited Rahman to attend the summit's outreach session in his capacity as the current chair of the BIMSTEC.

Kobir further said that the Bangladeshi government is now planning a bilateral visit to India when the "timing is conducive."

Notably, Rahman's official visit to India was scheduled from August 23 but was postponed.

The reasons for this delay remain unclear; however, it indicates the current state of India-Bangladesh relations.