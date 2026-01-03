Lichtenstein announced his release on social media platform X

Billion-dollar Bitcoin hacker gets early prison release thanks to Trump

Ilya Lichtenstein, the notorious hacker who stole billions in Bitcoin, has been released from prison after serving just over a year of his five-year sentence. The early release was made possible by the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill passed during Donald Trump's first US presidential term. Lichtenstein announced his release on social media platform X, thanking Trump for his early release and expressing his commitment to contributing positively to cybersecurity.