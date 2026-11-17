November 19 South Korea grounds flights, delays market for CSAT
On November 19, South Korea is taking some serious steps to help students ace the all-important College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).
For 35 minutes in the afternoon, about 130 scheduled flights will be grounded nationwide.
Even the stock market will open one hour later than usual to keep things calm for test-takers.
Quiet measures for CSAT English listening
These moves are all about giving students a quiet environment during the CSAT's English listening section.
Planes in the air have to fly higher, drones are totally banned (with strict penalties), and traffic is being managed so everyone can get to their test centers smoothly.
The CSAT is a huge deal in South Korea since it plays a major role in determining university admissions, so authorities want everything just right for exam day.