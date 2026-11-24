NVIDIA scandal spotlights Alice Huang's upbringing in Hunan factory village
The NVIDIA scandal just put a spotlight on Alice Huang.
Growing up in a small factory village in Hunan, China, Huang's story started far from Silicon Valley: her father worked as a clerk at a sprawling complex of weapons factories in Nanzhushan, a village nestled in the hills of southern China's Hunan province.
Factory decline pushed Huang into tech
When her hometown's factories declined and jobs disappeared, Huang joined many young people heading into tech.