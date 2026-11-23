NWS warns San Francisco could face near record flooding Thanksgiving
Heads up, San Francisco: an intense storm is about to hit right as king tides roll in, and it could bring some of the worst flooding the city's seen in years.
The National Weather Service says water levels could reach near-record highs on November 24-25, with some low-lying spots seeing up to 2.8 feet of flooding.
Expect road closures, possible infrastructure damage, and definitely some headaches for Thanksgiving travel.
San Francisco airport prepares for flooding
San Francisco International Airport is already stacking sandbags and clearing drains to prepare for the rush of 6.7 million holiday travelers (that's up 8% from last year).
There's a coastal flood warning starting November 23, with tides peaking at a whopping 8.6 feet thanks to a mix of king tides, storm surge, and unusually warm ocean temperatures.
Mayor Daniel Lurie is urging everyone to limit nonessential travel during the worst days, so if you can stay home or reschedule plans, it might be your best bet.