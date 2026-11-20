NYC carriage ban faces legal challenge from transport workers union
New York City's new law banning horse-drawn carriages is facing a legal challenge from the Transport Workers Union Local 100, which says the ban is unconstitutional and "immediately cripple" carriage owners and ignore property interests and contracts.
The law, signed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, November 19, 2026, plans to phase out the historic carriage industry, which has been around since 1858, by June 1, 2028.
Romanch Mahajan death prompts Romanch's Law
Called Romanch's Law, the ban was introduced after the death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, who was killed over the summer after being thrown from a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park.
While it promises humane retirement for horses, it doesn't offer immediate compensation for drivers or owners, though city officials say support and career help are coming.
As the city reviews the lawsuit, leaders are trying to balance public safety with preserving a piece of NYC history.