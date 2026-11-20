New York City's new law banning horse-drawn carriages is facing a legal challenge from the Transport Workers Union Local 100, which says the ban is unconstitutional and "immediately cripple" carriage owners and ignore property interests and contracts.

The law, signed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, November 19, 2026, plans to phase out the historic carriage industry, which has been around since 1858, by June 1, 2028.