Officials say Tonj East attack killed at least 15 civilians
A rebel attack in Tonj East County, South Sudan, left at least 15 civilians dead on November 22, 2026.
Local officials say the violence was carried out by fighters linked to former first Vice-President Riek Machar, who has been under house arrest since last year.
It is a tough reminder that peace is still fragile in the world's youngest country.
Machar's SPLA-IO blamed, 4 rebels killed
Authorities blamed the attackers on Machar's SPLA-IO group, with four rebels also killed during the assault.
Between 2013 and 2018, South Sudan continued to see outbreaks of violence as rival groups struggle for power and resources.
The situation remains tense for people living there.