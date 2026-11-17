Oil tanker struck mine in Strait of Hormuz, 4th attack
An oil tanker ran into a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman, sparking a fire on board.
This is said to be the fourth attack in the area within just 24 hours.
Thankfully, even though the ship took heavy damage, all crew members made it out safely.
Iran says tanker entered restricted zone
According to Iran's navy, the tanker was moving through a restricted zone with its navigation systems off, a spot that's been off-limits since tensions flared between Iran, the US and Israel earlier this year.
Iranian officials say they've warned shipping companies to steer clear, but these incidents show just how risky and tense things are for ships passing through this vital waterway right now.