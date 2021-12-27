World New York sees rise in pediatric hospitalizations amid Omicron surge

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 10:50 am

COVID-19 infections in the US are on the rise.

Health officials in New York, United States have reported an increase in the number of hospitalized children. The news is worrying as the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has spread to dozens of countries sparking fears over public health and economic recoveries. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the US are on the rise and the health system is marred by a shortage of COVID-19 tests.

Context Why does this story matter?

The worrying news comes amid concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant, which has forced countries to impose fresh curbs ahead of the New Year. Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of the coronavirus so far and is said to be highly infectious. It has reached over 100 countries since being detected from southern Africa last month.

Details Fourfold increase in hospitalizations among children

The New York State Department of Health warned of "an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with COVID-19." The department identified a fourfold increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions among children aged 18 and under since early December. Further, nearly half of hospitalized children are younger than five—an age group that is ineligible for the coronavirus vaccination.

Quote 'Please give your children the gift of vaccine'

"Unfortunately NY is seeing an increase in pediatric hospitalizations (primarily amongst the unvaccinated), and they have similar (five- to 11-year-old) vaccination rates," Dr. Erica Pan, the California state epidemiologist, said on Twitter. "Please give your children the gift of vaccine protection as soon as possible as our case (numbers) are increasing rapidly," Dr. Pan added.

Situation COVID-19 in the US

COVID-19 cases in the US are on the rise with an average of 1,90,000 daily new infections over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Further, officials have acknowledged a shortage of tests. "One of the problems is that that's (testing) not going to be totally available to everyone until we get to January," said White House Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

India 500+ Omicron cases in India

Meanwhile, India has reported 578 cases of Omicron, marking the biggest one-day surge from Sunday's tally of 422. Delhi has recorded the highest number of cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), and Rajasthan (43). Several states and union territories including Delhi have announced night curfews and other restrictions in view of the threat.