One cruise passenger tests positive for hantavirus; another develops symptoms 

Passengers evacuated from the hantavirus-infected MV Hondius cruise ship began flying home aboard military and government flights on Sunday after the vessel anchored in the Canary Islands. The vessel docked in Tenerife, where 17 American passengers were evacuated. One of them tested positive for hantavirus but is asymptomatic. A French passenger on a separate flight developed symptoms during their journey home and has been isolated for further testing.

Quarantine protocols American passengers to be quarantined in Nebraska The American passengers are headed to Omaha, Nebraska, where they will be quarantined at the University of Nebraska's federally funded facility. A spokesperson for The Nebraska Medical Center said, "One passenger will be transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit upon arrival, while other passengers will go to the National Quarantine Unit for assessment and monitoring."

International response Spanish and French passengers taken to military hospitals Spanish passengers were the first to be evacuated. They were flown to Madrid and taken to a military hospital. Hours later, a plane carrying French passengers landed in Paris, where emergency vehicles were waiting. Japan's Foreign Ministry also confirmed a Japanese national arrived in Britain on a chartered flight organized by the British government for health monitoring. Three passengers have died since the outbreak began, and five more who departed the ship earlier are afflicted with hantavirus.

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Health advisory WHO chief sought to allay fears over the outbreak On Sunday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sought to allay fears over the outbreak, saying, "This is not another COVID. And the risk to the public is low." Even so, authorities have stated that disembarking passengers and crew members will be screened for symptoms and prohibited from interacting with the local population.

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Disease spread Passengers allowed to take only essential items Hantavirus is typically transmitted through inhalation of contaminated rodent droppings and is not easily transmitted between people. The Andes virus involved in this outbreak, however, may have rare human-to-human transmission potential. Passengers were allowed to take only essential items with them as they disembarked from the ship. Some crew members and a deceased passenger's body will remain on board until it reaches Rotterdam for disinfection.