Ong Siew Hoon arrested in Singapore for mischief by fire
A 33-year-old woman, Ong Siew Hoon, who was recently praised for putting out local fires and even nominated for a community award, has now been arrested in Singapore.
Police say CCTV footage from November 17 links her to several fires she allegedly started, including one at a Punggol East apartment block.
She is now facing charges of mischief by fire, which could mean up to seven years in prison and a fine.
Ong Siew Hoon's arrest stuns neighbors
Ong's arrest has left her neighborhood stunned. Many saw her as a hero just days ago.
Her uncle said he was proud of her and hopes people will show compassion and fairness.
Police have stressed they take public safety seriously and will not tolerate such acts.
Ong will be charged in court on November 20 as the investigation continues.