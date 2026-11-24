A 33-year-old woman, Ong Siew Hoon, who was recently praised for putting out local fires and even nominated for a community award, has now been arrested in Singapore.

Police say CCTV footage from November 17 links her to several fires she allegedly started, including one at a Punggol East apartment block.

She is now facing charges of mischief by fire, which could mean up to seven years in prison and a fine.