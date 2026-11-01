Only 18% of Gen Z want AI skills, survey finds
A new survey shows Gen Z isn't too excited about picking up AI skills in the workplace; only 18% want to improve in this area, compared to much higher interest from Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers.
This highlights a real generational divide when it comes to embracing AI on the job.
Gen Z anxious about AI careers
Many Gen Z workers are worried about how AI could affect their future careers.
With unemployment for 22- to 24-year-olds at 8% (way higher than older groups), it's no surprise that 42% of Gen Z say they're anxious about what AI means for their job prospects.
Experts suggest that more support and training from experienced coworkers could help ease these concerns and bridge the gap.