Ontario gears up to partner with Indian defense firms
Ontario is gearing up to work with Indian defense companies on joint manufacturing projects, hoping to boost both countries' tech and defense industries.
The plan fits right in with India's Make in India push, and Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Victor Fedeli says it's all about building stronger ties between the two nations.
Ontario India trade up 88%
Trade between Ontario and India has already jumped 88% since 2018, as both sides look beyond the usual US partnerships.
With a $70 billion trade goal for 2030, technology, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing are top priorities.
Despite some past diplomatic bumps, Ontario has kept business steady with India, something expected to get an extra boost when Prime Minister Modi visits Canada soon.