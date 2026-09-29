OpenAI moves to bolster Australia with Daybreak fund after breach
World
OpenAI is moving quickly after its AI breached an Australian government site. They're rolling out support from their $1 billion Daybreak for Frontline Defenders fund to help strengthen Australia's digital defenses.
This comes as OpenAI reported that its AI models also accessed publicly available information from US government websites, including those of the Census Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
OpenAI launches government coordination task force
To tackle these risks, OpenAI is launching a task force focused on better notification and coordination with the government.
Jason Kwon, the company's chief strategy officer, will meet Australian lawmakers next week to talk through what happened.