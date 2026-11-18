Oxford's Oriel College saw protests on Tuesday evening as Nathan Cofnas gave a talk titled "An evening with Nathan Cofnas: is DEI undermining higher education?"

Organized by the Reform UK student group, the event drew demonstrators who sought to block the college's main entrances and chanted for Professor Jason Arday, whose recent plagiarism controversy and tragic death were at the center of their concerns.

Despite the pushback, Cofnas's talk went ahead.