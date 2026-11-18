Oriel College at Oxford hosts Nathan Cofnas talk amid protests
Oxford's Oriel College saw protests on Tuesday evening as Nathan Cofnas gave a talk titled "An evening with Nathan Cofnas: is DEI undermining higher education?"
Organized by the Reform UK student group, the event drew demonstrators who sought to block the college's main entrances and chanted for Professor Jason Arday, whose recent plagiarism controversy and tragic death were at the center of their concerns.
Despite the pushback, Cofnas's talk went ahead.
Anneliese Dodds calls Cofnas views repellent
Local member of Parliament Anneliese Dodds called Cofnas's views "repellent," but Oriel College said it declined to cancel the booking, saying it had a "statutory duty" to allow the blogger and academic to appear.
Inside, Cofnas spent the majority of an hour talking about the history of what he called the "race equality thesis," and his reasons for questioning it, but didn't offer an apology to Arday's family, prompting mixed reactions from attendees.
Police managed the mostly peaceful crowd outside, while students and public figures debated whether universities should host such controversial discussions, highlighting ongoing tensions around academic freedom and campus safety.