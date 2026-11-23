The recall started in October and is labeled Class II by the FDA, meaning these products could cause temporary health issues but nothing permanent.

It affects 4-ounce toothpaste tubes in Fresh Mint, Cinnamint, and Bubblegum Kids flavors and 16.9-ounce mouthwash bottles in Fresh mint, Cinnamint Kids, and Bubblegum Kids flavors, with expiration dates from September 2026 to August 2028.

ORL Labs LLC has been reached out to for comment on the recall, but if you have any of these at home, check your packaging against the FDA's list and stop using them just to be safe.