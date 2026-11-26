Oscar nominated screenwriter Mehdi Mahmoudian arrested in Tehran after warning
Mehdi Mahmoudian, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and outspoken activist, was arrested at his home in Tehran after he spoke out about the possible execution of two protesters from Iran's 2022 anti-government demonstrations.
His arrest was confirmed by fellow activist Hosein Razzagh, who said Mahmoudian is now being held at Greater Tehran Penitentiary.
Mahmoudian faces propaganda and misinformation charges
Mahmoudian's arrest comes just after he warned about the fate of Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran, two protesters facing execution for their roles in the Mahsa Amini protests.
He has been charged with "propaganda" against the government and "spreading false information."
This isn't his first run-in with authorities; Mahmoudian was also detained earlier this year for criticizing how protesters were treated.
Concerns are growing over more arrests and harsh punishments linked to these demonstrations.