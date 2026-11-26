Mahmoudian's arrest comes just after he warned about the fate of Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran, two protesters facing execution for their roles in the Mahsa Amini protests.

He has been charged with "propaganda" against the government and "spreading false information."

This isn't his first run-in with authorities; Mahmoudian was also detained earlier this year for criticizing how protesters were treated.

Concerns are growing over more arrests and harsh punishments linked to these demonstrations.