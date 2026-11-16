Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing serious accusations from opposition leaders, who say he tried to interfere with Arab-Israeli parties during the recent elections.

Reports claim his chief of staff, Ido Norden, filed a complaint with police and pointed them to a purported intelligence source, a former employee of Mr. Netanyahu's office, who provided information that led to the arrest of three Raam members.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called it an attempt to sabotage the October 27 vote.