Outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu accused of interfering in October vote
Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing serious accusations from opposition leaders, who say he tried to interfere with Arab-Israeli parties during the recent elections.
Reports claim his chief of staff, Ido Norden, filed a complaint with police and pointed them to a purported intelligence source, a former employee of Mr. Netanyahu's office, who provided information that led to the arrest of three Raam members.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid called it an attempt to sabotage the October 27 vote.
Israeli leaders demand probe amid deadlock
The controversy has sparked demands for accountability and a full investigation, with figures like Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen calling it "attempted coup by Netanyahu."
Raam's number two, former police chief Yoav Segalovitz wants an independent probe, especially after Shin Bet's failed wiretap attempt on Arab politicians.
All this comes as Israel remains stuck in political deadlock: neither Netanyahu nor his main rival, former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, could form a government after the election.