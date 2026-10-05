Over 150 experts warn UK unprepared for food crisis
Over 150 experts have called out the UK government for not being ready if a food crisis hits.
In an open letter, they warn that the country is too relaxed about food security and could struggle with shortages caused by climate change, world events, or even cyberattacks.
The experts also point out that relying on last-minute deliveries and having almost no backup food storage since the 1990s leaves the food system exposed to shocks and threats.
Experts urge resilience, government plans stockpiling
To fix this, the experts suggest setting up local committees to boost food resilience and running audits to see how much we depend on big companies and imports.
They also recommend building better food storage systems and making sure what's produced actually meets people's nutritional needs.
Responding to these concerns, the government now plans to advise people on stockpiling nonperishable foods, showing just how urgent this issue has become.