Over 330mm of rain flood Bangkok, affecting 52,000 households
World
Bangkok just got drenched with over 330mm of rain in a few days, leading to major floods across the city.
Around 52,000 households are affected and nearly 4,900 people have been moved to shelters.
Streets and homes are underwater: Kosin Nilset said levels are even higher than the big floods back in 2011.
Chadchart Sittipunt urges avoiding unnecessary travel
Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt is asking Bangkok residents to avoid unnecessary travel since many roads aren't safe right now.
Authorities are working to speed up drainage from canals while more rain is expected.
The prime minister's office is also asking people to avoid panic-buying and warns that price gouging is a criminal offense.