Overcrowded migrant boat sinks off Djibouti, 139 dead, 84 missing
World
A devastating boat accident off Djibouti has left at least 139 migrants dead and at least 84 remain missing.
The overcrowded vessel, carrying 305 people hoping to reach Yemen, sank shortly after setting out on October 8.
Rescue teams are working hard, but the scale of the tragedy is making things difficult.
IOM aids Ethiopian survivors in Obock
More than 80 Ethiopian survivors are now getting medical and psychological support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Obock.
The IOM is urging safer migration options, pointing out just how dangerous this journey is for people searching for a better life across the Gulf.