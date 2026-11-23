Oxfam International warns Israel's actions left Gaza a toxic wasteland
A new report says Gaza is now dealing with dangerous pollution from Israel's recent military actions.
Heavy metals, explosive leftovers, and asbestos have contaminated the air, soil, and water, turning the region into what Oxfam's report calls a "toxic wasteland."
Oxfam International's executive director, Amitabh Behar, warns that without urgent cleanup, people could face serious health problems for years to come.
Unexploded ordnance blocks Gaza cleanup
More than 61 million tons of debris need clearing, but unexploded ordnance makes it risky for workers to even reach most areas.
Groups like Oxfam are urging Israel to let experts in for a full environmental checkup so they can start making things safer for everyone living there.