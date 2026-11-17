Oxford petition pressures university to cancel Nathan Cofnas talk
More than 32,000 people have signed a petition to stop an Oxford University event featuring Nathan Cofnas, who's known for his controversial views linking race and intelligence.
The talk, "Is DEI Undermining Higher Education," was organized by the Oxford Reform student society and hosted on Oriel College's grounds.
Protesters say the university should protect Black students and staff from harmful rhetoric.
Cofnas dismissed from Cambridge in 2024
Cofnas was dismissed from Cambridge in 2024 over his race-related theories and was recently involved in a plagiarism scandal at Ghent University involving Black professor Jason Arday, who later resigned.
Despite criticism, even from American poet Amanda Gorman, a student at the university, who said giving Cofnas a platform suggests racism is tolerated, the student society defended its invitation, saying it was "committed to broadening participation in university life" through inviting such speakers.