Pacifica Municipal Pier partially collapses as king tide slams structure
Pacifica Municipal Pier in Pacifica, California, partially collapsed on Wednesday after huge waves from a king tide slammed into it, pulling part of the structure into the ocean.
The dramatic scene led to serious flooding and risky conditions around the Bay Area, making things tough for locals.
Pacifica pier closed since June
The 1,100-foot pier, loved by fishers and sightseers since 1973, had already been closed since June because of earlier damage. Crews had even taken down the nearby Chit Chat Cafe for safety.
With more wild surf expected, Kevin Mullin urged residents to stay away from beaches and flood zones until warnings lift.