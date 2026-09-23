Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of border crossings, Pakistani artillery strikes follow
World
Pakistan and Afghanistan are once again at odds, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of letting militants sneak across the border.
Things escalated when the Pakistani Taliban allegedly tried to cross into Paktia and Nangarhar, leading to heavy weapons fire from Afghan Taliban forces at Pakistani posts.
Pakistan then fired back with artillery strikes across the border.
Pakistan Army intercepts 8 drones
The Pakistan Army says it intercepted eight drones from the Afghan side near Kohat and Torkham, though Kabul insists recent airstrikes actually hit civilians, not militants.
Meanwhile, violence linked to the Pakistani Taliban is spiking in Hangu and Kohat, putting extra strain on already fragile peace efforts led by China, Turkiye, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.