Pakistan dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as Nepal flood hits Gorkha
A lot happened globally this weekend.
Pakistan called an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over security worries, dissolving the provincial government led by the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.
Nepal faced a severe flash flood in Gorkha District: homes and bridges were wiped out, two hydropower projects got hit, but nearly 50 people were rescued as officials asked villagers to move to safer places.
Riyadh attack and Djibouti migrant deaths
Elsewhere, an attack at Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh left 12 dead and more than 300 injured.
In the US Indian Americans are gearing up for the November midterm elections.
Three stranded Indians had departed for India from the Turkish-owned cargo vessel MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea.
Meanwhile, at least 109 migrants, including 15 children, died after a boat capsized near Djibouti, a sad reminder of ongoing risks faced by those searching for better lives.