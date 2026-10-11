Pakistan dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as Nepal flood hits Gorkha

Elsewhere, an attack at Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh left 12 dead and more than 300 injured.

In the US Indian Americans are gearing up for the November midterm elections.

Three stranded Indians had departed for India from the Turkish-owned cargo vessel MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, at least 109 migrants, including 15 children, died after a boat capsized near Djibouti, a sad reminder of ongoing risks faced by those searching for better lives.