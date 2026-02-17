Imran Khan's sons apply for Pakistan visa to meet him

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan 's sons have urged the Pakistani government to allow them to meet their ailing father, and have applied for visas. The sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, are worried about Khan's health conditions under incarceration, especially his eye problem, local media reported. They said they could only speak to their father on February 12 after they last spoke to him in September 2025, and were alarmed by his complaints of not receiving treatment for months.

Health concerns 'Establishment worried visit will create more noise' Although Khan's sons have applied for visas to Pakistan, they have yet to receive a response. They fear their visit might draw more attention to their father's plight. "Maybe the establishment is worried that if we go and see him, it would create more noise, and just more attention to his situation," Sulaiman said. Kasim also spoke about other issues concerning their father, including his freedom and human rights processes.

Health deterioration Khan has been in jail since August Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 after being convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case. His lawyer told Pakistan's Supreme Court that Khan has lost significant vision in his right eye, with only 15% vision remaining, while incarcerated. However, a medical board appointed by the government said on Monday that there was improvement after treatment.

Rejected claims PTI rejects claims of improvement in father's condition Khan's family and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have rejected the government's claims of improvement in his condition. They demand independent medical care for Khan. The PTI has also demanded immediate implementation of a court order allowing unrestricted access to qualified specialists for Khan's treatment. Kasim has asked PTI supporters to "keep faith and keep fighting."

