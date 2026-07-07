After Iran, Pakistan mediating between rival factions in Libya: Report
What's the story
Pakistan has reportedly started mediating between the rival eastern and western power centers in Libya. The move, which is still under wraps, could boost Pakistan's diplomatic profile if successful, Reuters reported. The mediation effort comes after months of a United States-led push for a diplomatic solution in Libya, which has been divided between eastern and western administrations since a civil war erupted after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.
Diplomatic efforts
Both sides requested Pakistan's involvement
Pakistan's involvement began late last year and was reportedly requested by both sides of the conflict. The extent of coordination with other regional stakeholders remains unclear. The United States is said to be "fully aware and involved" in Islamabad's role, according to one Pakistani source. Saudi Arabia, which established a mutual defense pact with Islamabad last year, is also supporting these efforts, according to Reuters.
Transition proposal
Proposed 'Libya Reunification Plan'
A proposed "Libya Reunification Plan," seen by Reuters, outlines a 36-month transitional power-sharing arrangement under a body called the Government of National Consensus and Presidential Council. The proposal, which one Pakistani source said was still being worked out in detail, would establish a transition period with Abdulhamid Dbeibah of the UN-recognized and western-based Libyan Government of National Unity as prime minister. Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, would be chairman of the Presidential Council.
Military relations
Munir met Haftar in Rawalpindi
Last month, Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, met Haftar in Rawalpindi, which was followed by Haftar's travel to Washington, where he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In a statement, the State Department said Rubio applauded Libyan officials' efforts to address tensions and reiterated the US's support for Libyan unity. Analysts said any successful effort to reunify Libya would need to reconcile the drastically diverse interests of foreign patrons and overcome disagreements over postings, election rules, and oil earnings.