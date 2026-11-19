Pakistan military kills 22 Taliban militants in South Waziristan operation
A big clash near Pakistan's Afghan border left 22 Taliban militants dead, as the military carried out a targeted operation in South Waziristan.
The fighting is part of ongoing efforts to clear out militant hideouts, with more searches happening now in nearby districts.
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz praise troops
President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the troops, saying militancy won't be tolerated.
This comes after a recent spike in attacks and rising tensions with Afghanistan.