Pakistan proposes 2-phase ceasefire to halt US-Iran conflict: Report
What's the story
In a last-ditch effort to prevent further escalation of the US-Iran conflict, mediators, including Pakistan, have proposed a two-phase ceasefire plan. The proposal, reported by Axios, involves a 45-day temporary ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent resolution of the war. The United States and Iran are currently in talks with regional mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey.
Proposal details
First phase involves 45-day ceasefire
The ceasefire proposal is aimed at preventing a major escalation in the conflict. The first phase of the deal would be a 45-day ceasefire, while the second phase would involve negotiations for a permanent end to the war during this period. Sources have admitted that chances of reaching such an agreement in the next two days are slim, but it is seen as their only chance to stop further escalation.
Mediation efforts
Negotiations being facilitated by Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish mediators
The negotiations between the United States and Iran are being facilitated by Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi have also exchanged messages as part of these talks. The core idea behind the ceasefire proposal is to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran's highly enriched uranium issue during the negotiation period.
Distrust persists
Mutual distrust remains a significant challenge
Despite the ongoing talks, both the United States and Iran remain distrustful of each other. The Trump administration wants Iran to take confidence-building measures, while Tehran fears being trapped in a multi-stage ceasefire similar to the Gaza Strip. Iranian officials have made it clear they don't want to get stuck in a situation where lengthy negotiations continue while attacks are carried out by Israel and the United States.
Condition set
Iran sets new condition for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Amid these talks, Iran has set a new condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, a presidential spokesperson, said transit revenues would have to be partially allocated to compensate Iran for war damages. This comes as US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to accept his terms until Tuesday at 8pm ET (Wednesday 12am GMT).