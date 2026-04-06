Pakistan proposes 2-phase ceasefire to halt US-Iran conflict: Report

In a last-ditch effort to prevent further escalation of the US-Iran conflict, mediators, including Pakistan, have proposed a two-phase ceasefire plan. The proposal, reported by Axios, involves a 45-day temporary ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent resolution of the war. The United States and Iran are currently in talks with regional mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey.

Proposal details First phase involves 45-day ceasefire The ceasefire proposal is aimed at preventing a major escalation in the conflict. The first phase of the deal would be a 45-day ceasefire, while the second phase would involve negotiations for a permanent end to the war during this period. Sources have admitted that chances of reaching such an agreement in the next two days are slim, but it is seen as their only chance to stop further escalation.

Mediation efforts Negotiations being facilitated by Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish mediators The negotiations between the United States and Iran are being facilitated by Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi have also exchanged messages as part of these talks. The core idea behind the ceasefire proposal is to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran's highly enriched uranium issue during the negotiation period.

Advertisement

Distrust persists Mutual distrust remains a significant challenge Despite the ongoing talks, both the United States and Iran remain distrustful of each other. The Trump administration wants Iran to take confidence-building measures, while Tehran fears being trapped in a multi-stage ceasefire similar to the Gaza Strip. Iranian officials have made it clear they don't want to get stuck in a situation where lengthy negotiations continue while attacks are carried out by Israel and the United States.

Advertisement