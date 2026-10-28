Pakistan restores Taiwanese airlines' airspace access starting October 28 2026
World
Pakistan just reversed its ban on Taiwanese airlines using its airspace.
The restriction, tied to the One-China policy, had forced China Airlines and EVA Air to reroute around Pakistani airspace.
Now, from October 28, 2026, to March 27, 2027, Taiwanese flights can once again cross Pakistani skies.
Taiwanese carriers faced longer detours
When the ban was in place, Taiwanese airlines heading to Europe or the Middle East had to take long detours, sometimes over Russia or India, which meant longer flights and higher fuel costs.
This made trips more expensive and messed with airline schedules.
With the ban gone (for now), expect smoother journeys ahead.