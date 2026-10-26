Pakistan says 3,500+ killed this year in Afghan terror attacks

Pakistan is now asking the world to push Afghanistan to stop its land from being used for such attacks.

At the same time, it firmly denied Afghan claims that Pakistani military actions have killed or injured 1,119 Afghan civilians since late 2021.

Pakistan also accused the Taliban government of letting groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Balochistan Liberation Army operate freely.

The back-and-forth shows just how complicated and heated things are getting between the two countries.