Pakistan seeks Gwadar link to INSTC through Iran with China
Pakistan, with China in its corner, wants to connect its Gwadar Port to the India-conceived International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) through Iran.
The big idea? Plugging into a major Eurasian trade network that links Central Asia and Europe.
While Pakistan isn't officially part of INSTC yet, joining could seriously boost its regional connections.
Pakistan plans 8,000km freight-rail with Russia
Pakistan is also planning to build a massive 8,000-kilometer freight railway with Russia for better access to Eurasian markets.
If Gwadar gets linked up with the INSTC, it could shake up trade routes and shift the region's power balance, especially since India relies on this corridor for Central Asian access.
All this might push India to rethink how it handles regional trade and strategy going forward.