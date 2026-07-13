Pakistan: JUI-F leader challenges Asim Munir to contest elections

Political tension

Rehman slams military for failing to restore order in Balochistan

Rehman also slammed the military for failing to restore order in Balochistan, where attacks on security forces and infrastructure have increased. He said, "The country is falling apart. Where are the rulers?" He also criticized Pakistan's security strategy, warning that asking civilians to confront armed groups would deepen social divisions and fuel violence for generations. "You will leave, but you are pushing my homeland toward personal vendettas for generations to come, pushing it forever toward murder and plunder," he said.