Pakistan's 1st astronaut Zeeshan Ali on Tiangong with halal menu
Pakistan's first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, is now on China's Tiangong space station, and he's not missing out on familiar foods.
China sent up a special halal menu just for him, with dishes like butter chicken, beef nihari, and lamb korma.
With Ali joining the Chinese crew for this mission, the space station temporarily has six astronauts on board.
Halal Pakistani meals and experiments
The Chinese team worked closely with Ali to make sure the meals were both halal and felt like home: seven Pakistani-style dishes made it to orbit.
But Ali's journey isn't only about food; he's also running science experiments (think: growing cyanobacteria and testing quinoa seeds) and sharing culture.
He even recited a verse from poet Allama Iqbal to his fellow astronauts, a small moment marking big international teamwork and his lifelong dream of reaching space.