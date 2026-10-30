Palestinians in Israel propel Arab parties to 19 Knesset seats
World
Palestinian citizens of Israel just made history at the polls, showing up in record numbers and helping Arab-led parties Ra'am and the Joint List win 19 seats in the Knesset, their best result ever.
This huge turnout, up more than 60% from last time, was fueled by worries over rising violence and feeling sidelined by the government, especially after anti-Arab comments from Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Outreach drives 87% turnout in Sakhnin
The movement wasn't just about voting: Arab-led parties got creative with community meetings and direct outreach, motivating even those who usually stay home.
In places like Sakhnin, turnout hit an impressive 87%.
As Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas put it, we are here and we're not on the sidelines.