Pan American Health Organization: US loses measles elimination, India surges
After staying measles-free for over two decades, the US has lost its elimination status, says the Pan American Health Organization.
This happened because one strain of the virus kept spreading for more than a year.
At the same time, India is dealing with a big spike in cases, over 28,000 reported so far this year.
Mexico, Bolivia lose measles elimination status
The US logged 6,039 measles cases by late November, more than double last year's count. Mexico and Bolivia have also lost their elimination status.
In India, cases have also doubled compared to last year, despite ongoing efforts to wipe out measles and rubella by boosting vaccinations and tracking outbreaks.
With numbers still high, both countries face real challenges in getting back on track toward elimination.