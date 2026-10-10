Panama experiences magnitude 5.5 quake after twin 7.7 quakes

The twin quakes caused serious disruption: over 45 aftershocks shook the country, with most damage reported in Veraguas, Herrera, and Los Santos provinces.

Landmarks like the cathedral in Penonome were hit, and Tocumen International Airport had to pause flights for a while.

Thankfully, President Jose Raul Mulino says there have been no deaths so far. He's urging everyone to stay cautious as checks continue.

Tsunami alerts have now been lifted after coastlines were declared safe.