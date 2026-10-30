Panama-flagged MT LOUISE 1 hit by limpet mines in Hormuz
World
A Panama-flagged oil tanker, MT LOUISE 1, was hit by limpet mines in the busy Strait of Hormuz on October 30.
All 27 crew members, who are Indian nationals, acted quickly to put out a fire in the engine room and temporarily disabled the ship.
This is the first attack of its kind since the US-Iran war began in February 2026.
Sarbananda Sonowal says entire crew safe
Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal reassured everyone that the entire crew is safe.
The incident shines a light on growing security worries in this major shipping route, with experts warning about small boats using cheap explosives.
Just one day earlier, another ship carrying two Indian nationals was also targeted nearby, so authorities are keeping a close watch to protect people at sea.